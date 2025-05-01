State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function?
1
Step 1: Identify the inputs and outputs from the given relation \( \left\lbrace (2,5), (0,2), (2,9) \right\rbrace \). The inputs are the first elements of each ordered pair, and the outputs are the second elements.
Step 2: List the inputs: \( \{ 2, 0, 2 \} \). Since 2 appears twice, the unique inputs are \( \{ 0, 2 \} \).
Step 3: List the outputs: \( \{ 5, 2, 9 \} \). These are all the outputs corresponding to the inputs.
Step 4: Determine if the relation is a function by checking if each input corresponds to exactly one output. Here, the input 2 corresponds to two different outputs (5 and 9), which means it is not a function.
Step 5: Conclude that the inputs are \( \{ 0, 2 \} \), the outputs are \( \{ 2, 5, 9 \} \), and the relation is not a function because one input maps to multiple outputs.
