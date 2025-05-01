Understand that a factorial, denoted by \(n!\), is the product of all positive integers from 1 up to \(n\). For example, \$5! = 5 \times 4 \times 3 \times 2 \times 1$.
Identify the specific factorial expression you need to work with in the problem. Since the problem is titled 'Factorials Practice 1', it likely involves calculating or simplifying factorials.
If the problem involves simplifying expressions with factorials, look for opportunities to expand or cancel common terms. For example, \(\frac{7!}{5!} = \frac{7 \times 6 \times 5!}{5!}\), where \$5!$ cancels out.
Apply the factorial definition step-by-step to rewrite the expression in a simpler form, either by expanding the factorials or by canceling common factors.
Once simplified, you can write the final expression or calculate the numerical value if required, but for now, focus on the algebraic manipulation of factorials.
