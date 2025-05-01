Identify the monomial and the polynomial in the expression you need to multiply. The monomial is a single term (like \$3x^2\(), and the polynomial is a sum of terms (like \)2x + 5$).
Apply the distributive property, which means you multiply the monomial by each term inside the polynomial separately. For example, if you have \(a\) times \((b + c)\), you calculate \(a \times b\) and \(a \times c\).
Multiply the coefficients (numbers) together. For example, if you multiply \$3\( and \)2\(, you get \)6$.
Multiply the variables by adding their exponents when the bases are the same. For example, \(x^2 \times x^3 = x^{2+3} = x^5\).
Write the final expression by combining all the products from the previous steps, ensuring each term is simplified and correctly written.
Watch next
Master Multiply Polynomials by Monomials with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford