Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
20x2y2−2xy−620x^2y^2-2xy-6
20x2y2+6xy−620x^2y^2+6xy-6
20x2y2+2xy−620x^2y^2+2xy-6
20x2y2−6xy−620x^2y^2-6xy-6
Multiply each expression.
(3x2−5x+3)2x2(3x^2-5x+3)2x^2
Multiply the polynomials using FOIL.
(x−5)(x−12)\left(x-5\right)\left(x-12\right)
(4x+7)(−x+6)\left(4x+7\right)\left(-x+6\right)
(x2−3x)(2x+8)\left(x^2-3x\right)\left(2x+8\right)
Multiply the polynomials.
(x+4)(3x2−2x+1)\left(x+4\right)\left(3x^2-2x+1\right)
Multiply the polynomials.
(x+3)(x−5)(−2x+1)\left(x+3\right)\left(x-5\right)\left(-2x+1\right)
3a(5a+3b)3a(5a+3b)
−x(3x2−4x+2)-x(3x^2-4x+2)