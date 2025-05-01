Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
4x2+17x+424x^2+17x+42
4x2+31x+424x^2+31x+42
−4x2+17x+42-4x^2+17x+42−4x2+17x+42
−4x2−x+42-4x^2-x+42−4x2−x+42
Master Multiply Polynomials by Monomials with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Multiply each expression.
3a(5a+3b)3a(5a+3b)
−x(3x2−4x+2)-x(3x^2-4x+2)
(3x2−5x+3)2x2(3x^2-5x+3)2x^2
Multiply the polynomials using FOIL.
(x−5)(x−12)\left(x-5\right)\left(x-12\right)
(x2−3x)(2x+8)\left(x^2-3x\right)\left(2x+8\right)
Multiply the polynomials by using FOIL.
(5xy+3)(4xy−2)(5xy+3)(4xy-2)
Multiply the polynomials.
(x+4)(3x2−2x+1)\left(x+4\right)\left(3x^2-2x+1\right)
Multiply the polynomials.
(x+3)(x−5)(−2x+1)\left(x+3\right)\left(x-5\right)\left(-2x+1\right)