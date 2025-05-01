Identify the polynomials you need to multiply. For example, if you have two binomials like \((a + b)\) and \((c + d)\), recognize each term in both polynomials.
Apply the distributive property by multiplying each term in the first polynomial by each term in the second polynomial. This means you multiply \(a\) by \(c\), then \(a\) by \(d\), then \(b\) by \(c\), and finally \(b\) by \(d\).
Write down all the products from the previous step as separate terms. For example, you will have terms like \(a \times c\), \(a \times d\), \(b \times c\), and \(b \times d\).
Combine like terms if there are any. Like terms have the same variable parts raised to the same powers. Add their coefficients to simplify the expression.
Write the final expression as the product of the two polynomials fully expanded and simplified, showing all combined terms clearly.
