Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equiva-lent interval notation in Column II. -2
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 5, 2)
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | > -7
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equiva-lent interval notation in Column II. x^2≥0
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | > 7
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equiva-lent interval notation in Column II . x≥-6
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | < 7
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 3, 1]
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equiva-lent interval notation in Column II. 6≤x
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | ≥ 7
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | ≤ 7
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (2, ∞)
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | ≠ 7
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 3, ∞)
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (- ∞, 3)
