Straight Line Amortization:Bond Premium

Alright. So we use the straight line method of amortization. When we first discuss discount on bonds and premiums on bonds. Let's go ahead and compare the two right now and let's do a focused video on the straight line amortization. So the first thing we want to remember is our summary here of why we have discounts and premiums and it's all related to our interest rate. So remember when the stated rate equals the market rate. So a situation where they both equal 10%. Well the price of the bond today, it's going to be equal to the face value of the bond. Right? So that's when we have a face value bond sometimes called a par value bond. Well, what about this next situation where we have a stated rate less than the market rate. So now the bond is offering 8% when similar bonds on the market are offering 10%, people would rather buy the other bonds, the bonds on the market than our bond. Right? So in that case our bond will be selling at a price less than the face value, this will be at a discount. And finally, the final situation was where the stated rate was greater than the market rate and this is where the price of the bond will be greater than the face value, right? Greater than the face value. And this was the premium situation, right? Because if this bond is offering 12% interest when other similar bonds are offering 10% interest, well, investors would rather buy our bond because they're paying more interest. So they would sell at a premium. Okay. So let's start with the premium bonds and let's discuss this straight line amortization all in detail a little more. Okay, So like are similar example before on January 1, 2018, ACC Company issues $50,000 of 9% bonds, maturing in five years. Interest is payable semiannually on January one and July one, the market interest rate was equal to 8%. The bonds were issued at 108. So we know this is a premium first because the stated rate on the bonds is greater than the market rate, Right? So since these bonds are paying more than the market, well they're gonna sell for more than their face value. And then we also know it's a premium for sure because they were issued at a price above 100%. They were issued at a price 108% of their face value. So how much cash came in? Well, like we learned before, right, we would do the 50,000 times 108%, which is 1.08. And that comes out to 54,000 in cash. Right? So since the cash is 54,000. But later on when we pay off these bonds, we're only going to pay off 50,000, we have this premium of 4000. Right? So our journal entry, as we learned, We had a debit to cash for the 54,000. We just calculated we had a credit to bonds payable. Right? We are gonna have this liability in the future. And as we discussed, this is always gonna be the principal amount of the bonds. This 50,000 up here. That is always what goes into the bonds payable. And then we have to balance this out with the 4000 going to the premium on bonds payable. Okay, so that 4000 is the premium on bonds payable. And that's it for our issuance entry for a premium bond. Right? Where we had our cash come in in this case 54,000. This is very similar to an example. We've done previous bonds payable Is a liability that increased by 50,000. But then we also had plus the premium Of 4000 gave us a net increase of 54,000 to the bonds payable uh, to the liabilities there for this bond payable. Right, so let's go ahead and pause here and then we'll discuss the amortization of this discount, this $4,000. Excuse me not discount the $4,000 premium. Let's discuss uh the amortization over the life of the

