Straight Line Amortization:Bond Premium

So the amount of amortization that goes into our interest expense entry is always going to follow this formula we have here notice in the top it's gonna be the total bond premium or discount. And this was the amount at issuance, right? So from our issuance entry, how much was that total bond premium? And then we're gonna dis uh disperse it over the life of the bond. So we want to be careful that it's the total number of interest periods, right? It might not be years because if we have semiannual periods, well we're gonna have to multiply it by two, the number of years by two. Right? So let's go ahead and see it in this example. So we've got that same information And now it's the July one entry. Right now it's been six months we are paying semiannual interest. So it's time to pay the first six months of interest. So how much is that interest gonna be? The cash interest that we pay is always gonna be the principal amount, the 50,000 times the bonds uh stated rate 9%. And in this case we divide by two. Right, we divide it by two because it's for six months not the full year. And we're gonna get cash interest of 2250. Now what about that amortization of the premium. Well we're gonna use this formula that we have above and that tells us the total bond premium goes in our numerator divided by the total interest periods. And this will tell us per period and that's why it's straight line because it's the same amount every period. So we have 4000 in the total premium and we're gonna divide it by 10 interest periods right? Because it's five year bond to interest periods per year 10 total interest period. So it comes out to 400 per period will be advertised. Okay So each period is a six month period and we'll advertise 400 into the interest expense. So every time we do an interest expense journal entry we're gonna have interest expense as a debit right? Because it's an expense. So we know it's gonna be the debit in the entry and when we pay cash what we are going to have a credit to cash right? This could also be interest payable if we didn't pay the cash immediately say we were just accruing for the six months interest. Well we could either credit cash if we paid it or will credit interest payable if we're gonna pay it soon may be the following day or something like that. Like we've seen in previous examples. Okay So we know our cash is 20-50 so that's gonna be a credit to cash. 2250. Now what about this premium? Amortization. How do we remember if it's going to be a debit or a credit in the interest expense. Century. Well it has to be the opposite of what our original entry was. Remember when we have a premium it's increasing the liability right? Because we we received more money than the face value of the bonds. So as we saw above we had the 4000 that was an additional credit entry. So to start advertising it and getting rid of that credit we need debits. So we're gonna have a debit here to the premium on the bonds payable and it's gonna be lowering its value Right? So it started at 4000. Well we're taking 400 out of that 4000 now. And the interesting events is what's gonna be left over. So whenever we do the straight line method we calculate calculate this amount using um the formula principle times stated rate and then you possibly divided by two if its semiannual if not you do the full uh you do the full years interest if it's for the if its annual interest payments. So you divide by two if it's for the half year. Like in this example and the premium. Well that's gonna use our formula that we have at top, the formula at the top Inbox right in that green box at the top. That's how we calculate that. 400. Okay. And then what's left over? Well we plug this in this is the plug in the situation that makes it balance. Okay so this is how we're always going to do it when we're doing the straight line method. Now if you guys have to learn the effective interest method, you're gonna see it's a little bit different in the calculation. Don't don't get too caught up in it at this point. Just focus on the straight line method. So this is how we do it. We calculate our cash interest, use the formula for our amortization and then the interest expense will be the plug. Okay, so just like we've seen before, let's go ahead and fill this in. We had cash come out For 20 to 50 and that was a decrease to our assets for the cash. We actually paid the premium. What is that doing to our liabilities? Were advertising the premium right? It had a 4000 credit balance and we're getting rid of it, right? It's lowering our liabilities. We had a $54,000 balance for the carrying value of the bonds. Well, we took 400 out of that, right? As we advertised the premium. So that's lowering our liabilities by 400 as we advertise it. And the interest expense over here. Well expenses, they lower our equity, right, 1850. You can see that 18 50 that's a decrease to our equity right there. Cool. Alright, so let's go ahead. And now let's move on to discounts, let's see the same thing using straight line method for discounts on bonds payable

