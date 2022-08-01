Zero Coupon Bonds:Repaying Principal at Maturity

So every period we're going to keep making that journal entry for interest expense and discount amortization. So you can imagine if we looked at our discount t account, whoops if we look at our discount t account Over the five years. Well it started with a balance of 7500 as a debit balance. And then each period we credited 1500 like we did in the in the previous journal entry. So every year for five years we're crediting it 1500 every year that's each year's journal entry and we're left with nothing in the discount on bonds payable. Right so all that's left in the carrying value of the bond where we would have our liability section of our balance sheet showing bonds payable for um 50,000 right? The principal amount less the discount which at this point we've gotten rid of the whole discount. So this wouldn't even technically be there of zero. So the carrying value would be 50,000 as of this maturity date. Right? So now we've done all five years have passed and it's finally time to pay back the 50,000. Even though we only got 42,500 to start, we got to pay back the full 50,000. So let's go ahead and make that journal entry. We're going to debit bonds payable because we no longer owe these bonds were paying them back right now for 50,000. And we're going to credit cash for 50,000 because we're paying them in cash. Simple as that. Over the five years we get rid of the discount, we advertise it into interest expense, and then on the, on the maturity date, we pay off the principal balance. So we saw a cash decreased by 50,000, And our liabilities decreased by 50,000. Right? So there we go, we stay dollars. And that's about it for this journal entry. Let's go ahead and do a practice problem.

