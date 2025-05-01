Understand the definition of an asset: An asset is a resource owned by a business that is expected to provide future economic benefits. Examples include cash, accounts receivable, inventory, and equipment.
Analyze each option provided in the problem: Accounts Payable, Owner's Capital, Accounts Receivable, and Service Revenue.
Evaluate 'Accounts Payable': This represents a liability, not an asset, as it is an obligation to pay creditors.
Evaluate 'Owner's Capital': This represents equity, not an asset, as it reflects the owner's investment in the business.
Evaluate 'Accounts Receivable': This is an asset because it represents money owed to the business by customers for goods or services provided, which will provide future economic benefits.
