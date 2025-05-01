In the context of notes receivable, the borrower of the note is called:
A
the endorser
B
the maker
C
the payee
D
the drawer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of notes receivable: A note receivable is a written promise by a borrower to pay a specific amount of money at a future date, often with interest.
Identify the parties involved in a note receivable: The key parties are the maker (borrower), the payee (lender), and sometimes an endorser (if the note is transferred).
Clarify the role of the maker: The maker is the individual or entity that creates and signs the note, promising to pay the amount specified. This is the borrower of the note.
Differentiate the other terms: The payee is the party to whom the payment is promised (the lender). The endorser is someone who transfers the note to another party, and the drawer is a term more commonly associated with checks, not notes receivable.
Conclude that in the context of notes receivable, the borrower is referred to as the maker, based on the definition and roles of the parties involved.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian