Organizations often worry that merit pay increases may lead to which of the following?
A
Increased pressure to achieve targets, potentially resulting in fraudulent behavior
B
Lower risk of financial statement manipulation
C
Reduced need for internal controls
D
Decreased employee motivation to perform well
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of merit pay: Merit pay is a system where employees are rewarded based on their performance, often tied to achieving specific targets or goals.
Analyze the potential risks associated with merit pay: Merit pay can create pressure on employees to meet targets, which may lead to unethical behavior, such as manipulating results or engaging in fraudulent activities.
Evaluate the impact on financial statement manipulation: Merit pay increases may heighten the risk of financial statement manipulation as employees or managers might alter financial data to meet performance targets.
Consider the role of internal controls: Merit pay systems may necessitate stronger internal controls to prevent fraudulent behavior and ensure accurate reporting.
Assess the effect on employee motivation: While merit pay can motivate employees to perform well, excessive pressure to achieve targets might have the opposite effect, reducing motivation or leading to unethical practices.
