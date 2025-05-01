Which of the following accounts found on an unadjusted trial balance typically requires an adjusting entry for accrued expenses?
A
Salaries Payable
B
Prepaid Insurance
C
Service Revenue
D
Common Stock
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accrued expenses: Accrued expenses are costs that have been incurred but not yet paid or recorded in the accounts. These require adjusting entries to ensure the financial statements reflect the correct expenses and liabilities.
Identify the accounts listed in the problem: Salaries Payable, Prepaid Insurance, Service Revenue, and Common Stock. Determine which of these accounts is related to accrued expenses.
Analyze each account: Salaries Payable is a liability account that typically requires an adjusting entry for accrued expenses, as it represents salaries earned by employees but not yet paid. Prepaid Insurance is an asset account and does not relate to accrued expenses. Service Revenue is a revenue account and does not involve accrued expenses. Common Stock is an equity account and is unrelated to accrued expenses.
Conclude that Salaries Payable is the account that typically requires an adjusting entry for accrued expenses, as it reflects obligations for unpaid salaries.
To record the adjusting entry for accrued expenses like Salaries Payable, debit the related expense account (e.g., Salaries Expense) and credit the liability account (e.g., Salaries Payable). This ensures the expenses and liabilities are accurately reflected in the financial statements.
