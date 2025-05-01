Which financial statement reports a company's revenues and selling costs over a period of time?
Single-step Income Statement
Statement of Cash Flows
Balance Sheet
Statement of Retained Earnings
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Single-step Income Statement reports revenues and expenses to calculate net income over a period of time. The Statement of Cash Flows shows cash inflows and outflows. The Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time. The Statement of Retained Earnings tracks changes in retained earnings over a period.
Identify the key elements of the problem: The question asks which financial statement reports revenues and selling costs over a period of time. Revenues and selling costs are components of a company's income or profit calculation.
Recall the structure of the Single-step Income Statement: It lists all revenues and expenses in a single section, subtracting total expenses from total revenues to determine net income. Selling costs are included as part of the expenses.
Eliminate incorrect options: The Statement of Cash Flows focuses on cash transactions, not revenues and selling costs. The Balance Sheet is a snapshot at a point in time, not over a period. The Statement of Retained Earnings tracks retained earnings, not revenues and selling costs.
Conclude that the correct financial statement for reporting revenues and selling costs over a period of time is the Single-step Income Statement.
