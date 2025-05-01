Consider Adam’s single-step income statement. Which of the following shows how to calculate Adam’s net income?
A
Net Income = Operating Income + Other Income
B
Net Income = Total Assets − Total Liabilities
C
Net Income = Total Revenues − Total Expenses
D
Net Income = Gross Profit − Operating Expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a single-step income statement. A single-step income statement simplifies the calculation of net income by subtracting total expenses from total revenues, without categorizing expenses into operating and non-operating sections.
Step 2: Identify the formula for net income in a single-step income statement. The correct formula is: Net Income = Total Revenues − Total Expenses.
Step 3: Clarify why other formulas provided in the problem are incorrect. For example, 'Net Income = Operating Income + Other Income' applies to a multi-step income statement, not a single-step income statement. Similarly, 'Net Income = Total Assets − Total Liabilities' is the formula for calculating equity, not net income.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Net Income = Gross Profit − Operating Expenses' is also incorrect because gross profit is used in multi-step income statements, not single-step income statements.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct formula for calculating net income in Adam’s single-step income statement is: Net Income = Total Revenues − Total Expenses.
Watch next
Master Single-step Income Statement with a bite sized video explanation from Brian