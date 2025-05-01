Which of the following is also known as a profit and loss statement?
A
Balance Sheet
B
Income Statement
C
Statement of Cash Flows
D
Statement of Retained Earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the question: The problem is asking which financial statement is referred to as the profit and loss statement. This requires knowledge of the different types of financial statements and their functions.
Recall the definition of an Income Statement: The Income Statement, also known as the profit and loss statement, summarizes a company's revenues, expenses, and profits or losses over a specific period of time. It is used to assess the financial performance of a business.
Compare the options provided: Analyze each option to determine its purpose. For example, the Balance Sheet shows the financial position of a company at a specific point in time, the Statement of Cash Flows tracks cash inflows and outflows, and the Statement of Retained Earnings explains changes in retained earnings.
Identify the correct answer: Based on the definitions, the Income Statement aligns with the description of a profit and loss statement because it reports the company's profitability over a period.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is 'Income Statement' because it is synonymous with the profit and loss statement, while the other options serve different financial reporting purposes.
