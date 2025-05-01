A system that is designed to help keep track of everyday business activities is a(n):
A
Bookkeeping system
B
Managerial accounting system
C
Tax accounting system
D
Financial accounting system
1
Understand the purpose of the system described in the problem: It is designed to help keep track of everyday business activities, which typically involves recording transactions such as sales, purchases, receipts, and payments.
Recognize that bookkeeping is the foundational process of recording financial transactions systematically, which aligns with the description of tracking everyday business activities.
Differentiate between the options provided: Managerial accounting focuses on internal decision-making, tax accounting deals with compliance and tax reporting, and financial accounting involves preparing financial statements for external stakeholders.
Identify that bookkeeping is a subset of financial accounting, but its primary focus is on the day-to-day recording of transactions rather than preparing comprehensive financial reports.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Bookkeeping system,' as it directly matches the description of tracking everyday business activities.
