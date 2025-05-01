When an insured pays a $100 premium every month for an insurance policy, which type of accounting is primarily used to record and report these transactions?
A
Financial accounting
B
Tax accounting
C
Managerial accounting
D
Insurance accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The insured is paying a monthly premium for an insurance policy, which involves recording and reporting financial transactions related to insurance.
Identify the types of accounting mentioned: Financial accounting focuses on external reporting, tax accounting deals with tax compliance, managerial accounting is for internal decision-making, and insurance accounting is specialized for the insurance industry.
Recognize that insurance accounting is a specialized branch of accounting designed to handle transactions and reporting specific to insurance policies, premiums, claims, and reserves.
Consider why insurance accounting is the correct answer: It ensures accurate tracking of premiums paid, reserves for claims, and compliance with regulatory requirements specific to the insurance industry.
Conclude that the correct type of accounting for recording and reporting these transactions is insurance accounting, as it is tailored to the unique needs of the insurance sector.
