Judd works in the warehouse at Home Depot. Which of the following is an example of an external equity pay comparison?
A
Comparing Judd's pay to the pay of warehouse workers at Lowe's.
B
Comparing Judd's pay to the pay of cashiers at Home Depot.
C
Comparing Judd's pay to the pay of his supervisor at Home Depot.
D
Comparing Judd's pay to his own pay from last year.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of external equity pay comparison: External equity refers to comparing an employee's pay to the pay of employees in similar roles at other organizations or companies.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: The goal is to identify which comparison involves employees from outside the organization.
Option 1: Comparing Judd's pay to the pay of warehouse workers at Lowe's. This involves comparing Judd's pay to employees in a similar role at a different company, which aligns with external equity.
Option 2: Comparing Judd's pay to the pay of cashiers at Home Depot. This is an internal comparison within the same company, not external equity.
Option 3 and 4: Comparing Judd's pay to his supervisor's pay or his own pay from last year are also internal comparisons and do not involve external equity. Therefore, the correct example of external equity pay comparison is Option 1.
