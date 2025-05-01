Which of the following forms of business organizations exists as a legal entity separate from its owners?
A
Partnership
B
Joint venture
C
Sole proprietorship
D
Corporation
Understand the concept of a legal entity: A legal entity is an organization that has legal rights and responsibilities, such as entering into contracts, owning property, and being liable for debts, separate from its owners.
Review the characteristics of each business organization: Partnerships, joint ventures, and sole proprietorships do not exist as separate legal entities from their owners. Instead, the owners are personally liable for the business's obligations.
Focus on the corporation: A corporation is a distinct legal entity that is separate from its owners (shareholders). It can own assets, incur liabilities, and enter into contracts independently of its owners.
Recognize the implications of being a separate legal entity: Corporations provide limited liability protection to their owners, meaning the shareholders are not personally liable for the corporation's debts or legal obligations beyond their investment in the company.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Corporation' because it is the only form of business organization listed that exists as a legal entity separate from its owners.
