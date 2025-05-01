Which type of business organization most fully protects its owners from personal liabilities and is taxed as a separate legal entity?
A
Limited liability partnership (LLP)
B
Sole proprietorship
C
Corporation
D
Partnership
1
Understand the concept of personal liability protection: Personal liability protection means that the owners' personal assets are shielded from the debts and obligations of the business. This is a key feature of certain business organizations.
Learn about the taxation of business entities: Some business organizations are taxed as separate legal entities, meaning the business itself pays taxes on its income, separate from the owners.
Analyze the characteristics of each business type: Sole proprietorships and partnerships do not provide personal liability protection, and their income is taxed directly to the owners. Limited liability partnerships (LLPs) provide some liability protection but are not taxed as separate legal entities.
Understand the unique features of corporations: Corporations offer the most comprehensive personal liability protection for their owners (shareholders) and are taxed as separate legal entities, meaning the corporation itself pays taxes on its income.
Conclude that corporations are the type of business organization that most fully protects its owners from personal liabilities and is taxed as a separate legal entity.
