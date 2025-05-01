Which of the following is NOT a characteristic of a business model?
A
Outlines the target customer segments and revenue streams
B
Specifies the legal structure of the business
C
Identifies key resources and partnerships required for operations
D
Describes how a company creates, delivers, and captures value
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a business model: A business model is a framework that outlines how a company creates, delivers, and captures value. It typically includes elements such as target customer segments, revenue streams, key resources, and partnerships.
Review the options provided in the question: Each option describes a characteristic that may or may not align with the definition of a business model.
Analyze the first option: 'Outlines the target customer segments and revenue streams.' This is a characteristic of a business model because it defines who the company serves and how it generates income.
Analyze the second option: 'Specifies the legal structure of the business.' This is NOT a characteristic of a business model. Legal structure pertains to the organizational form (e.g., sole proprietorship, corporation) and is separate from the business model framework.
Analyze the remaining options: 'Identifies key resources and partnerships required for operations' and 'Describes how a company creates, delivers, and captures value.' Both are integral parts of a business model, as they focus on operational and value creation aspects.
