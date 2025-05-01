In financial accounting, a credit memorandum from the bank indicates which of the following?
A
A bank error that needs to be corrected
B
A pending deposit not yet recorded by the bank
C
An increase in the company's cash balance
D
A decrease in the company's cash balance
Understand the concept of a credit memorandum: A credit memorandum is a notification from the bank indicating that the bank has increased the company's cash balance in its records. This could be due to various reasons, such as interest earned, a correction of a previous error, or a direct deposit.
Analyze the options provided in the question: The options include a bank error, a pending deposit, an increase in the company's cash balance, and a decrease in the company's cash balance.
Eliminate incorrect options: A bank error that needs to be corrected does not necessarily indicate an increase in cash balance. A pending deposit not yet recorded by the bank is unrelated to a credit memorandum, as it refers to timing differences. A decrease in the company's cash balance would be indicated by a debit memorandum, not a credit memorandum.
Focus on the correct option: A credit memorandum specifically indicates an increase in the company's cash balance, as it reflects a positive adjustment made by the bank to the company's account.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the explanation above, the correct answer is 'An increase in the company's cash balance,' as this aligns with the purpose of a credit memorandum in financial accounting.
