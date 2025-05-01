Understand the nature of factory overhead: Factory overhead refers to the indirect costs incurred during the production process, such as utilities, depreciation, and maintenance of equipment.
Recognize the classification of accounts: Accounts in financial accounting are categorized as temporary or permanent. Temporary accounts are closed at the end of the accounting period, while permanent accounts carry their balances forward to the next period.
Determine the purpose of factory overhead: Factory overhead is part of the cost of goods manufactured and is used to allocate indirect costs to production. It is not a revenue account or a contra-asset account.
Identify why factory overhead is temporary: Factory overhead is considered a temporary account because its balance is closed to the cost of goods manufactured or cost of goods sold at the end of the accounting period.
Conclude the correct classification: Factory overhead is a temporary account because it is used to accumulate costs during the period and is closed out at the end of the period.
