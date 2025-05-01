All of the following are types of activities that cause overhead except:
A
Batch-level activities
B
Direct material acquisition
C
Unit-level activities
D
Product-level activities
Understand the concept of overhead: Overhead refers to indirect costs incurred during production or operations that cannot be directly traced to a specific product or service. Examples include utilities, rent, and salaries of supervisors.
Review the types of activities that cause overhead: These include batch-level activities (costs incurred for a batch of products), unit-level activities (costs incurred for each unit produced), and product-level activities (costs incurred to support a specific product line).
Identify the exception: Direct material acquisition is not considered overhead because it is a direct cost. Direct costs are directly traceable to the production of specific goods or services, unlike overhead costs.
Compare the options: Batch-level, unit-level, and product-level activities all contribute to overhead, while direct material acquisition does not.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is direct material acquisition because it is a direct cost and does not fall under the category of overhead activities.
