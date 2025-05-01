Which of the following is tax deductible to the firm?
Interest expense on business loans
Capital contributions from owners
Dividends paid to shareholders
Owner's personal withdrawals
Understand the concept of tax deductibility: Tax-deductible expenses are costs that a business can subtract from its taxable income, reducing the amount of tax owed. These expenses must be directly related to the operation of the business.
Analyze each option: Interest expense on business loans is typically tax deductible because it is considered a necessary cost of financing business operations. Capital contributions from owners, dividends paid to shareholders, and owner's personal withdrawals are not considered business expenses and are therefore not tax deductible.
Focus on interest expense: Interest expense is incurred when a business borrows money and pays interest on the loan. This expense is generally deductible because it is a cost of doing business.
Exclude non-deductible items: Capital contributions from owners are investments into the business and not expenses. Dividends paid to shareholders are distributions of profit and not considered a business expense. Owner's personal withdrawals are personal transactions and not related to business operations.
Conclude the analysis: Based on the explanation above, the tax-deductible item is the interest expense on business loans, as it directly relates to the cost of financing business activities.
