Which of the following is considered cash for financial reporting purposes?
A
A checking account balance
B
Certificates of deposit maturing in 9 months
C
IOUs from employees
D
Postdated checks received from customers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of 'cash' in financial reporting: Cash includes currency, coins, and amounts readily available in checking accounts. It excludes items that are not immediately available for use or are considered receivables or investments.
Analyze the first option: A checking account balance is considered cash because it represents funds that are readily available for use.
Evaluate the second option: Certificates of deposit maturing in 9 months are not considered cash because they are classified as short-term investments due to their maturity period exceeding 3 months.
Examine the third option: IOUs from employees are not considered cash because they represent receivables, not liquid funds.
Review the fourth option: Postdated checks received from customers are not considered cash because they cannot be deposited or used until the date on the check.
