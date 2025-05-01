Which term refers to the process of determining the relative worth of jobs within an organization based on internal comparisons?
A
Job Rotation
B
Job Evaluation
C
Job Analysis
D
Job Costing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms provided in the question: Job Rotation, Job Evaluation, Job Analysis, and Job Costing.
Define 'Job Evaluation': It is the systematic process of determining the relative worth of jobs within an organization by comparing them internally based on factors such as responsibilities, skills required, and working conditions.
Contrast 'Job Evaluation' with other terms: Job Rotation refers to moving employees between different jobs to increase variety and skills; Job Analysis involves studying and documenting job responsibilities and requirements; Job Costing is a financial accounting term used to track costs associated with specific jobs or projects.
Recognize that the question specifically asks about determining the relative worth of jobs within an organization, which aligns with the definition of 'Job Evaluation'.
Conclude that the correct term for the process described in the question is 'Job Evaluation'.
