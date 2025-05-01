A product blank______ is a specific product that has a unique brand, size, or price. Which term best completes the sentence?
A
line
B
category
C
group
D
item
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question. The sentence is describing a specific product that has unique attributes such as brand, size, or price.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided: 'line,' 'category,' 'group,' and 'item.' Each term has a distinct meaning in business and accounting contexts.
Step 3: Define the term 'item' in this context. In financial accounting and marketing, a product item refers to a specific product with unique characteristics, such as a particular brand, size, or price.
Step 4: Compare the term 'item' with the other options. 'Line' refers to a group of related products, 'category' refers to a classification of products, and 'group' is a broader term that may not specify unique attributes.
Step 5: Conclude that 'item' is the most appropriate term to complete the sentence, as it aligns with the description of a specific product with unique attributes.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian