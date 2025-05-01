that have been sold or distributed to shareholders by the corporation
B
that are held in the company's treasury and not currently outstanding
C
that have been retired and are no longer in circulation
D
that are authorized but not yet sold by the corporation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'issued stock': Issued stock refers to the shares that a corporation has sold or distributed to shareholders. These shares are part of the total authorized shares but have been actively issued to investors.
Differentiate between 'issued stock' and other terms: Issued stock is distinct from treasury stock (shares held by the company itself and not outstanding), retired stock (shares that are no longer in circulation), and authorized but unissued stock (shares approved for issuance but not yet sold).
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine which one accurately describes issued stock. Focus on the definition of issued stock as shares sold or distributed to shareholders.
Eliminate incorrect options: Remove options that describe treasury stock, retired stock, or authorized but unissued stock, as these do not align with the definition of issued stock.
Select the correct answer: Choose the option that states 'shares that have been sold or distributed to shareholders by the corporation,' as this matches the definition of issued stock.
