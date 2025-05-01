When a company sells 10,000 shares of its common stock for cash, which type of accounting is primarily used to record this transaction?
A
Cost accounting
B
Managerial accounting
C
Financial accounting
D
Tax accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: The company is selling 10,000 shares of its common stock for cash. This is a financial transaction that impacts the company's equity and cash accounts.
Identify the type of accounting involved: Financial accounting is primarily used to record transactions that affect the financial statements, such as the sale of stock. It ensures accurate reporting of the company's financial position to external stakeholders.
Determine the accounts affected: The sale of common stock increases the company's cash (an asset account) and also increases the common stock account (an equity account).
Record the journal entry: In financial accounting, the journal entry would debit the cash account to reflect the inflow of cash and credit the common stock account to reflect the issuance of shares. The entry may also include a credit to 'Additional Paid-In Capital' if the shares are sold above their par value.
Explain why other types of accounting are not applicable: Cost accounting focuses on internal cost management, managerial accounting is used for internal decision-making, and tax accounting deals with tax compliance. None of these are primarily used for recording the sale of stock, which is a financial accounting task.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian