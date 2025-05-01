When preparing adjusting journal entries for prepaid expenses at the end of an accounting period, which of the following best describes the correct adjustment?
A
Debit an expense account and credit a revenue account
B
Debit an expense account and credit a prepaid asset account
C
Debit a prepaid asset account and credit an expense account
D
Debit a liability account and credit an expense account
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of prepaid expenses: Prepaid expenses are payments made in advance for goods or services that will be consumed in future accounting periods. At the end of the accounting period, an adjustment is required to recognize the portion of the prepaid expense that has been used or expired.
Identify the accounts involved: Prepaid expenses are recorded as assets when initially paid. As the prepaid expense is consumed, it becomes an expense. Therefore, the adjustment involves reducing the prepaid asset account and increasing the expense account.
Determine the correct journal entry: To adjust for the portion of the prepaid expense that has been used, you need to debit the expense account (to increase the expense) and credit the prepaid asset account (to decrease the asset).
Avoid common misconceptions: Do not credit a revenue account, as prepaid expenses are not related to revenue generation. Similarly, do not debit a liability account, as prepaid expenses are not liabilities—they are assets until consumed.
Prepare the adjusting journal entry: The adjusting journal entry will look like this: Debit the appropriate expense account (e.g., Rent Expense) and Credit the prepaid asset account (e.g., Prepaid Rent) for the amount of the expense that has been used during the period.
