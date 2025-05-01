Step 1: Understand the nature of the transaction. Taking out a student loan involves receiving cash from the lender, which increases the cash account (an asset). At the same time, it creates a liability in the form of a loan payable, which is recorded as Notes Payable.
Step 2: Recall the basic accounting principle of double-entry bookkeeping. Every transaction affects at least two accounts, and the total debits must equal the total credits.
Step 3: Identify the accounts involved. In this case, the accounts are 'Cash' (an asset account) and 'Notes Payable' (a liability account). Cash increases, so it is debited, and Notes Payable increases, so it is credited.
Step 4: Write the journal entry. The format for the journal entry is: Debit Cash (to record the increase in cash) and Credit Notes Payable (to record the increase in liability).
Step 5: Ensure the journal entry reflects the correct amounts. The debit to Cash and the credit to Notes Payable should be equal to the amount of the loan received, maintaining the balance in the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries with a bite sized video explanation from Brian