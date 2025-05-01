When preparing adjusting journal entries for prepaid expenses at the end of an accounting period, which of the following should be considered?
A
The portion of the prepaid expense that has been used up during the period
B
The total amount of cash paid for the prepaid expense during the period
C
The market value of similar prepaid expenses
D
The estimated future value of the prepaid asset
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of prepaid expenses: Prepaid expenses are payments made in advance for goods or services to be received in the future. These are recorded as assets initially because they provide future economic benefits.
Identify the portion of the prepaid expense that has been used up during the accounting period: At the end of the period, the portion of the prepaid expense that has been consumed or expired needs to be recognized as an expense in the income statement.
Calculate the used portion: Subtract the remaining balance of the prepaid expense (if any) from the total prepaid amount to determine the portion that has been used up during the period.
Prepare the adjusting journal entry: Debit the appropriate expense account (e.g., Rent Expense, Insurance Expense) for the used portion and credit the Prepaid Expense account to reduce the asset balance.
Ensure accuracy and compliance: Verify that the adjustment aligns with the matching principle, which states that expenses should be recognized in the same period as the revenues they help generate.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries with a bite sized video explanation from Brian