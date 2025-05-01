Which of the following accounts would NOT appear on the balance sheet?
A
Accounts Payable
B
Common Stock
C
Cash
D
Service Revenue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the balance sheet, which is to present a company's financial position at a specific point in time by listing its assets, liabilities, and equity accounts.
Step 2: Identify the nature of each account given: Accounts Payable is a liability, Common Stock is part of shareholders' equity, and Cash is an asset. All these accounts represent elements of the balance sheet.
Step 3: Recognize that Service Revenue is an income statement account, representing earnings from providing services during a period, and it does not represent an asset, liability, or equity at a point in time.
Step 4: Recall that revenue accounts appear on the income statement, not the balance sheet, because they measure performance over a period rather than financial position at a point in time.
Step 5: Conclude that Service Revenue would NOT appear on the balance sheet, while the other accounts would.
