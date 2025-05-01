Which of the following is NOT a balance sheet account?
A
Unearned Revenue
B
Service Revenue
C
Accounts Receivable
D
Retained Earnings
Step 1: Understand the difference between balance sheet accounts and income statement accounts. Balance sheet accounts represent assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time, while income statement accounts represent revenues and expenses over a period of time.
Step 2: Identify each option's account type. Unearned Revenue is a liability account on the balance sheet because it represents money received before services are performed.
Step 3: Recognize that Accounts Receivable is an asset account on the balance sheet, representing money owed to the company by customers.
Step 4: Retained Earnings is an equity account on the balance sheet, showing accumulated profits retained in the business.
Step 5: Service Revenue is a revenue account, which appears on the income statement, not the balance sheet. Therefore, it is NOT a balance sheet account.
