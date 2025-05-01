Which of the following accounts does NOT appear on the balance sheet?
A
Accounts payable
B
Prepaid insurance
C
Service revenue
D
Accounts receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the balance sheet. The balance sheet is a financial statement that reports a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.
Step 2: Identify the types of accounts that appear on the balance sheet. These include assets (e.g., accounts receivable, prepaid insurance), liabilities (e.g., accounts payable), and equity accounts.
Step 3: Recognize that revenue accounts, such as service revenue, do not appear on the balance sheet because they are part of the income statement, which reports performance over a period of time.
Step 4: Review each account given: Accounts payable (liability), Prepaid insurance (asset), Accounts receivable (asset), and Service revenue (revenue). Only service revenue is not a balance sheet account.
Step 5: Conclude that service revenue does NOT appear on the balance sheet, as it is reported on the income statement.
