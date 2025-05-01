It is worthwhile to build your network of contacts because ________.
A
it replaces the importance of technical accounting skills.
B
it eliminates the need for professional development.
C
it guarantees immediate financial rewards.
D
it can provide access to valuable information and opportunities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the importance of building a network of contacts in the field of accounting.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review each provided option and assess its validity. For example, 'it replaces the importance of technical accounting skills' is incorrect because technical skills remain essential regardless of networking.
Analyze the remaining options: Consider why 'it eliminates the need for professional development' and 'it guarantees immediate financial rewards' are also incorrect. Networking does not replace professional development or guarantee instant rewards.
Focus on the correct reasoning: Networking is valuable because it provides access to information, opportunities, and connections that can enhance career growth and professional success.
Conclude with the correct answer: The correct answer is 'it can provide access to valuable information and opportunities,' as this aligns with the purpose and benefits of networking in the accounting profession.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian