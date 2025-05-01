Which one of the following occupations best fits into the corporate area of finance?
A
Treasurer of a manufacturing company
B
Tax consultant for individual clients
C
External auditor at a public accounting firm
D
Financial advisor at a brokerage firm
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the corporate area of finance: This area focuses on managing a company's financial activities, including budgeting, financial planning, investment decisions, and risk management.
Analyze the role of a Treasurer in a manufacturing company: A Treasurer is responsible for overseeing the company's financial operations, such as cash management, financing, and investment strategies, which are core functions of corporate finance.
Compare the other options: A Tax consultant for individual clients primarily deals with personal tax planning, which is not directly related to corporate finance. An External auditor at a public accounting firm focuses on auditing and compliance, which is part of accounting rather than corporate finance. A Financial advisor at a brokerage firm provides investment advice to individuals, which is more aligned with personal finance.
Determine the best fit: Based on the responsibilities and focus of each role, the Treasurer of a manufacturing company aligns most closely with the corporate area of finance.
Conclude that the Treasurer of a manufacturing company is the correct answer because their role directly involves managing the financial activities of a corporation.
