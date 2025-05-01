Which of the following statements about stock options is true?
A
Stock options must be exercised immediately upon grant.
B
Stock options are classified as a type of liability on the balance sheet.
C
Stock options give employees the right to purchase company shares at a predetermined price.
D
Stock options are only available to external investors, not employees.
Understand the concept of stock options: Stock options are a form of compensation that gives employees the right to purchase company shares at a predetermined price, known as the exercise price, within a specific time frame.
Evaluate the first statement: 'Stock options must be exercised immediately upon grant.' This is incorrect because stock options typically have a vesting period and an expiration date, allowing employees to exercise them within a specified time frame, not immediately upon grant.
Evaluate the second statement: 'Stock options are classified as a type of liability on the balance sheet.' This is incorrect because stock options are generally classified as equity or part of stockholders' equity, not liabilities.
Evaluate the third statement: 'Stock options give employees the right to purchase company shares at a predetermined price.' This is correct because it accurately describes the purpose and function of stock options.
Evaluate the fourth statement: 'Stock options are only available to external investors, not employees.' This is incorrect because stock options are commonly granted to employees as part of their compensation package, not exclusively to external investors.
