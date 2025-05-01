Which of the following methods for evaluating a capital investment project use cash flows as the primary measurement basis?
A
Payback Period
B
Return on Equity (ROE)
C
Accounting Rate of Return (ARR)
D
Net Present Value (NPV)
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking which methods for evaluating a capital investment project use cash flows as the primary measurement basis. The options provided are Payback Period, Return on Equity (ROE), Accounting Rate of Return (ARR), and Net Present Value (NPV).
Review the concept of cash flows: Cash flows refer to the actual inflows and outflows of cash in a business. Methods that rely on cash flows focus on the timing and magnitude of these cash movements rather than accounting profits.
Analyze each method: Payback Period evaluates how long it takes to recover the initial investment using cash flows, so it uses cash flows as the primary measurement basis. Return on Equity (ROE) and Accounting Rate of Return (ARR) are based on accounting profits, not cash flows. Net Present Value (NPV) calculates the present value of future cash flows, making it a cash flow-based method.
Identify the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the methods that use cash flows as the primary measurement basis are Payback Period and Net Present Value (NPV).
Conclude: The correct answer provided in the problem is Net Present Value (NPV), which is indeed a method that uses cash flows as the primary measurement basis. However, note that Payback Period also uses cash flows, even though it is not mentioned in the correct answer here.
