Which of the following is NOT one of the three elements of the fraud triangle?
A
Opportunity
B
Rationalization
C
Competence
D
Pressure
Step 1: Understand the concept of the fraud triangle. The fraud triangle is a model used to explain the factors that lead to fraudulent behavior in individuals. It consists of three elements: Opportunity, Pressure, and Rationalization.
Step 2: Define each element of the fraud triangle: Opportunity refers to the ability to commit fraud due to weak internal controls or lack of oversight. Pressure refers to financial or personal stress that motivates an individual to commit fraud. Rationalization is the justification or reasoning an individual uses to make their fraudulent actions seem acceptable.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the question. The options are Opportunity, Rationalization, Competence, and Pressure. Compare each option to the three elements of the fraud triangle.
Step 4: Identify the element that does not belong to the fraud triangle. Competence is not one of the three elements of the fraud triangle. It refers to an individual's ability or skill level, which is unrelated to the factors that lead to fraudulent behavior.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is Competence, as it is not part of the fraud triangle's three elements: Opportunity, Pressure, and Rationalization.
