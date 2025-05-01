Which of the following is most likely to reduce instances of unethical corporate behavior?
A
Allowing management unchecked authority over accounting records
B
Reducing oversight of financial reporting processes
C
Increasing pressure on employees to meet unrealistic targets
D
Implementing strong internal controls and ethical guidelines
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of unethical corporate behavior: Unethical corporate behavior refers to actions by a company or its employees that violate ethical standards, such as falsifying financial records or engaging in fraud.
Recognize the role of internal controls: Internal controls are processes and procedures designed to ensure the accuracy and reliability of financial reporting, safeguard assets, and promote compliance with laws and regulations.
Identify the importance of ethical guidelines: Ethical guidelines provide a framework for employees and management to make decisions that align with the company's values and ethical standards, reducing the likelihood of unethical behavior.
Evaluate the options provided in the problem: Analyze each option to determine whether it would increase or decrease the likelihood of unethical corporate behavior. For example, unchecked authority over accounting records or reducing oversight would likely increase unethical behavior, while strong internal controls and ethical guidelines would reduce it.
Conclude that implementing strong internal controls and ethical guidelines is the most effective way to reduce instances of unethical corporate behavior, as it promotes accountability, transparency, and ethical decision-making within the organization.
Watch next
Master Fraud and the Fraud Triangle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian