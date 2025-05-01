Which of the following is NOT considered a fair and ethical business practice according to the principles of financial accounting?
A
Falsifying financial records to meet earnings targets
B
Maintaining transparency in financial disclosures
C
Accurately reporting all revenues and expenses
D
Complying with applicable laws and regulations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the principles of financial accounting, which emphasize fairness, transparency, accuracy, and compliance with laws and regulations.
Review each option provided in the question to determine whether it aligns with these principles.
Analyze the option 'Falsifying financial records to meet earnings targets' and recognize that it violates the principles of fairness and transparency, as it involves intentional misrepresentation.
Evaluate the other options: 'Maintaining transparency in financial disclosures,' 'Accurately reporting all revenues and expenses,' and 'Complying with applicable laws and regulations,' which all align with ethical business practices in financial accounting.
Conclude that the option 'Falsifying financial records to meet earnings targets' is NOT considered a fair and ethical business practice according to the principles of financial accounting.
