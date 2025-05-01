Which of the following statements about deposits is true?
A
Deposits are always classified as revenue in financial accounting.
B
Deposits are only relevant in managerial accounting, not in financial accounting.
C
Deposits are recorded as liabilities by banks because they represent amounts owed to customers.
D
Deposits decrease the cash balance of a business.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of deposits in financial accounting: Deposits are amounts received by an entity, often in advance, and are typically recorded as liabilities because they represent an obligation to provide goods, services, or return the funds in the future.
Analyze the first statement: 'Deposits are always classified as revenue in financial accounting.' This is incorrect because deposits are not revenue until the obligation is fulfilled (e.g., goods delivered or services rendered).
Analyze the second statement: 'Deposits are only relevant in managerial accounting, not in financial accounting.' This is incorrect because deposits are relevant in financial accounting as they are recorded on the balance sheet as liabilities.
Analyze the third statement: 'Deposits are recorded as liabilities by banks because they represent amounts owed to customers.' This is correct because banks treat customer deposits as liabilities since they owe the deposited funds back to the customers upon request.
Analyze the fourth statement: 'Deposits decrease the cash balance of a business.' This is incorrect because deposits increase the cash balance of a business or bank, as they represent incoming funds.
