Taylorism attempted to use scientific principles to better handle which aspect of business?
A
Tax compliance procedures
B
Labor management and efficiency
C
Inventory valuation methods
D
Financial reporting standards
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Taylorism: Taylorism, also known as scientific management, is a theory developed by Frederick Winslow Taylor. It focuses on improving labor productivity and efficiency through systematic observation and analysis of work processes.
Identify the key aspect of business Taylorism addresses: Taylorism is primarily concerned with labor management and efficiency, aiming to optimize workflows, reduce waste, and increase productivity.
Eliminate unrelated options: Tax compliance procedures, inventory valuation methods, and financial reporting standards are not directly related to the principles of Taylorism.
Focus on the correct answer: Taylorism applies scientific principles to labor management and efficiency, making it the correct choice in this context.
Review the reasoning: Ensure the understanding that Taylorism is about improving worker performance and operational efficiency, not financial or tax-related aspects of business.
