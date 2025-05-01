Understand the primary goal of financial management, which is to maximize the wealth of shareholders. This involves making decisions that increase the value of the company and, consequently, the value of the shareholders' investment.
Recognize that compliance with government regulations and accurate tax reporting are important, but they are secondary objectives that support the main goal of maximizing shareholder wealth.
Learn that recording all business transactions is a function of accounting, not financial management. Financial management focuses on strategic decision-making to enhance shareholder value.
Explore how financial management achieves its goal through investment decisions (capital budgeting), financing decisions (capital structure), and dividend policy decisions.
Understand that maximizing shareholder wealth often involves balancing risk and return, ensuring the company operates efficiently, and making decisions that align with long-term growth and profitability.
