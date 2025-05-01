Each of these statements describes a variable rate loan except:
A
Monthly payments can fluctuate as the interest rate changes.
B
Borrowers may pay more or less interest over time depending on market conditions.
C
The interest rate remains fixed for the entire term of the loan.
D
The interest rate may change periodically based on a benchmark index.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a variable rate loan: A variable rate loan is a type of loan where the interest rate can change periodically based on market conditions or a benchmark index.
Analyze the first statement: 'Monthly payments can fluctuate as the interest rate changes.' This is true for variable rate loans because changes in the interest rate directly affect monthly payments.
Evaluate the second statement: 'Borrowers may pay more or less interest over time depending on market conditions.' This is also true for variable rate loans, as the interest paid depends on the fluctuating interest rate.
Examine the third statement: 'The interest rate remains fixed for the entire term of the loan.' This is incorrect for variable rate loans, as the defining characteristic of such loans is that the interest rate changes periodically.
Review the fourth statement: 'The interest rate may change periodically based on a benchmark index.' This is correct for variable rate loans, as the interest rate is often tied to a benchmark index like LIBOR or the prime rate.
