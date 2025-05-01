A security that represents part ownership of a company is called a(n) _____________.
A
bond
B
commercial paper
C
equity share
D
debenture
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of securities: Securities are financial instruments that represent ownership or a claim on an entity's assets or earnings. They are broadly categorized into equity securities and debt securities.
Define equity share: An equity share represents ownership in a company. When you own equity shares, you are a part-owner of the company and may have voting rights and a claim on the company's profits through dividends.
Differentiate equity shares from other securities: Bonds, debentures, and commercial papers are debt securities, meaning they represent a loan made by the investor to the issuer. These do not provide ownership rights but rather a fixed return in the form of interest.
Identify the correct term: Since the question asks for a security that represents part ownership of a company, the correct term is 'equity share,' as it aligns with the definition of ownership in a company.
Review the options provided: Compare the definitions of bond, commercial paper, and debenture to ensure none of these represent ownership. Confirm that 'equity share' is the correct answer based on the explanation above.
